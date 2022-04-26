ELMIRA — The Keuka College Softball team split its Empire 8 doubleheader at Elmira College on Monday afternoon. Keuka College (2-16, 1-7) fell in the opener 12-4 but rebounded in game two to defeat the Soaring Eagles 4-2 in 10 innings.
In the first game, the Wolves got out to an early lead but the Soaring Eagles took control in the fourth inning. Jordan Cole and Kelsey Mohl each had a hit and drove in a run. Jordyn Fargo added a single and scored a run for Keuka.
In the second game the 10th inning introduced the tiebreak rule with a runner starting on second. Following a walk, Morgan Mudge hit a flyball in the infield. The umpires ruled it an infield fly, calling out Mudge, but the ball dropped and the runners were able to advance to second and third. Joan Carroll then scored from third on an RBI groundout by Helena Hill. On the next play, Shauna Pimm scored on a wild pitch as the Wolves took a 4-2 lead. Kelsey Mohl pitched all 10 innings and got her fourth strikeout to end the game.