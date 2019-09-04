GENEVA — The first week of Hobart and William Smith athletics saw a slew of big wins, overtime thrillers and pivotal individual performances.
Several HWS student-athletes were named Performers of the Week by the Liberty League office Tuesday.
William Smith soccer’s Julia Berg was named Liberty League’s Defensive Performer of the Week, William Smith cross country’s Riley Poisson won her sixth Performer of the Week, and Hobart golf’s Carter Rostron was named the Liberty League Performer of the Week in his collegiate debut.
Berg and the William Smith soccer team began their quest for another Liberty League championship in Abilene, Texas. The fifth-ranked Herons competed in the Hardin-Simmons tournament, where they won both of their games, and the William Smith freshman was instrumental in helping the Herons earn two shutouts.
In her college debut against No. 10 Hardin-Simmons, Berg played every minute on defense in the double-overtime win. Entering the season, the Cowgirls boasted one of the best offenses in the country. Berg and the Herons defense limited them to just three shots on goal, none of which came in either of the overtime periods.
The next day, Berg and the Herons played an even better game of lockdown defense, allowing Mary Hardin-Baylor just four shots in a 3-0 win.
Junior Maialen Martinez also received recognition for her play and was named to the Liberty League’s weekly Honor Roll. Martinez scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime on Friday and followed that up with another goal in the 69th minute to put the Herons up 2-0 against Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Back in New York state, the HWS cross country teams competed in the SUNY Poly Short Course Invitational, and Poisson once again starred.
In 2018, the then-freshmen won the event and helped the Herons to a second-place finish. This year, Poisson regained her crown in dominant fashion. Out of 104 runners, Poisson finished first with a time of 16:31.3, 45 seconds ahead of the nearest competitor. It was the third victory of her young collegiate career and her sixth top-five finish.
Poisson has been the first Heron to cross the finish line in every one of her college races.
The Hobart and William Smith golf teams also got underway over the weekend.
Hobart competed in the Pitt-Bradford Invitational at Pennhills Country Club in Bradford, Pa., and finished sixth out of 15 schools, equaling the Statesmen’s best 2018 team showing.
Rostron is in his junior year at Hobart, but it’s his first year on the golf team. In his collegiate debut, he shot a 5-over 75 and tied for fourth place overall. His score matched Hobart’s lowest 18-hole effort from 2018.