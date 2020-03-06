After receiving one of 21 at-large bids to the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship, Hobart headed about 4 hours east Thursday to prepare for today’s opening-round action.
Meanwhile, the Hobart and William Smith hockey teams will try to qualify for the NCAA Division III playoffs by winning their respective conference tournaments.
Here is a closer look at the action ahead:
Men’s Basketball
FRIDAY
Hobart (21-5) vs.
St. Joseph (Conn.) (26-2)
5 p.m., Springfield College
Stefan Thompson was one of the greatest athletes to ever wear a Hobart basketball uniform. In his first season directing his alma mater, he has taken the Statesmen to the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time in six years.
In order for the Statesmen to progress beyond the first round, Thompson will have to craft a game plan to slow down a high-flying opponent coached by a living legend.
The Blue Jays, winners of 25 straight games, are directed by Jim Calhoun — that Jim Calhoun, the one who took UConn to three national championships.
Thompson, then 13, watched Calhoun coach the Huskies in person during a 2004 game against Syracuse at the Carrier Dome.
“I saw the way Coach Calhoun led his NBA-caliber players. I saw the way he communicated with his team and the intensity his players showed on the court,” Thompson said in a story that appeared on the Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ athletics website. “It helped me be a better basketball player, and, at the same time, I put some things in the piggy bank to use later in coaching.”
Calhoun, 77, owns a career record of 915-394, having directed Northeastern before forging his legacy with at UConn. He came out of retirement two years ago to take the reins of St. Joseph’s brand-new program.
Thompson, one of the youngest head coaches in the nation at age 29, is one of three first-year bosses in the NCAA Division III tournament field. He graduated from Hobart in 2013 after earning All-American kudos and being named Liberty League Player of the Year as a senior.
Senior guard Tucker Lescoe is the emotional, hard-nosed leader of the Statesmen. He set the program’s all-time record for made 3-pointers in 2019-20, highlighted by a single-game school-record 12 during Hobart’s regular-season finale.
Springfield (22-4), which is hosting the four-team first-round pod, plays Canton (16-11) Friday after the Hobart-St. Joseph contest. The winners meet in a second-round game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Men’s Hockey
SATURDAY
Hobart (20-4-3) at
Norwich (23-2-2), 7 p.m.
For the third straight season, the Statesmen trek 300 miles to Northfield, Vt., to face the Cadets with a berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs at stake. However, it seems a certainty both teams will advance to the tournament, no matter what happens in the title game.
Hobart won the New England Hockey Conference crown in 2017-18, its first in the league, by blanking Norwich 3-0 in the final. Last year, Norwich turned the tables with a 2-1 triumph.
The fifth-ranked Statesmen, who have posted their fifth 20-win season in the past six winters, rank seventh nationally in scoring offense (4.3 goals per game) and scoring margin (+2.07 goals per game), eighth in penalty killing (87.6%), and 13th in scoring defense (2.22 goals per game).
Senior captains Zach Sternbach and Lawson MacDougall share the team lead with 24 points. Sternbach tops Hobart with 13 goals, while MacDougall has passed out a team-high 20 assists. Junior Alec Robitaille has contributed 12 goals and 8 assists.
Hobart has won eight in a row since a 3-0 loss at Norwich Jan. 25.
No. 1-ranked Norwich brings a 10-game win streak and 17-match unbeaten run into the contest. They swept the season series from Hobart, also earning a 2-1 victory in Geneva Nov. 15.
Women’s Hockey
SATURDAY
William Smith (18-8) vs.
Manhattanville (16-7-3)
7 p.m., Elmira College
For the third straight campaign, the Herons make the short trip south to Pine Valley to play in the United Collegiate Hockey Conference final four at Elmira’s Murray Athletic Center.
William Smith edged Manhattanville 5-4 during the regular season, part of a 10-game Herons win streak that ended with a 4-1 loss to Nazareth in the regular-season finale. William Smith atoned for that defeat with a 3-1 victory at Nazareth last weekend in the opening round of the UCHC tournament.
Senior forward Gina Scibetta has matched her single-season program record with 40 points, highlighted by a school-record 24 assists. UCHC Rookie of the Year Julianna Gong is second on the team with 34 points, including 19 assists.
The Herons are playing in their sixth varsity season. They have guaranteed themselves a third consecutive winning campaign, and matched last year’s program record of 18 victories.
The Valiants have won six in a row since losing to William Smith. They rank second nationally in power-play efficiency, converting 28.5 percent of the time.
Top-seeded Elmira squares off against Stevenson in Saturday’s first semifinal. The winners meet at 3 p.m. Sunday, with the champion advancing to the NCAA Division III playoffs.