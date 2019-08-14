KEUKA PARK — Wild animals can have unusual living habits at times. But an athletic facility?
Such is the case at Keuka College.
A family of ospreys gathered loose sticks over the summer months and began to nest at the base of one of the light towers on the turf field of Keuka’s Jephson Athletic Complex.
“It would be both dangerous for the osprey in the lights as well as potentially damaging to the lights,” Director of Athletics David Sweet said in an article posted on the Keuka athletics website.
Thankfully, college officials came up with a solution where the birds can safely nest and have a bird’s-eye view of all the athletic events going on. Power & Construction Group of Rochester built a platform in which the osprey could nest.
Construction workers installed the platform beyond the southwest corner of the turf field, providing a safe environment for the birds. The platform is affixed atop a 40-foot pole. All materials and labor costs were generously donated by P&CG as part of their environmental conscious corporate philosophy.
“Driving around the Finger Lakes region I have seen a lot of these Osprey platforms showing up,” said Steve Losey of P&CG. “So I saw an opportunity for P&CG to help out.
“Kevin Kohlmeier and Doug Doerflinger from our carpentry division built the nesting platform with a perch and Greg Miller, Ty Duncan, Dan DiAngelo and Sarah Kellerson from our electric construction division installed the pole and nesting platform.”
Keuka’s newest fans will have the best seats in the house on Sept. 4 when the field hockey team hosts Houghton, followed by a soccer doubleheader.
