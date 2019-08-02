SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The most proficient goal scorer in William Smith field hockey history is staring down a new target — a walk across the United States.
Hannah Wood — or “Woody” as her close friends call her — graduated in 2018 and has been preparing for the last few months to walk coast-to-coast to benefit two charities focused on mental and environmental health.
Wood and her walking partner, Canyon Hunt, will begin their journey in San Francisco and end it in Sunset Beach, North Carolina. It is roughly a 3,000-mile trek and is expected to take between four and six months. They plan to begin their adventure Aug. 10.
After graduation, Wood, a native of Sidney, New York, joined Americorps and moved to the West Coast. The work that she and her team have been doing have certainly helped with her training.
“I have been doing hikes with Americorps and a lot of trail maintenance and building new trails,” Wood said. “That has helped with my physical fitness preparation. All the work I’ve been doing with Americorps has helped prepare me.”
She also met Hunt at Americorps, and while walking coast-to-coast is no small venture, many of the obstacles the two are expecting to face go beyond just physical. They have to worry about the weather, where to stay and trespassing, to name a few. Wood says sleeping arrangements will depend on where they are each day. If they spend a few days passing through a city, the plan is to snag an Airbnb or a couch at a friend’s. When walking through some of the more rural states, such as Kansas, Wood said they will “walk until it gets dark, then pitch a tent at a campground or wherever is safe and legal.”
Of all the states in this beautiful country she is set to walk through, Wood says she is most excited for Colorado.
“I really want to see Colorado. I have always wanted to go there since I was a little girl.”
The two charities are To Write Love On Her Arms and Save Our Shores.
To Write Love on Her Arms is a non-profit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury and suicide.
Save Our Shores uses programs and projects to support the foundations of a thriving Monterey Bay: clean shores, healthy habitats and living waters.
Anyone who wishes to donate to Wood’s journey or to learn more about their walk can do so at www.sole-freedom.com. Their progress also can be checked on their Instagram page, @sole.freedom.
Wood also is dedicating the walk to the memory of one her best friends, Rachel McKay, a former two-sport athlete at William Smith who died earlier this year.
Aside from crowdfunding and benefiting the two charities, Wood says a goal of the walk is to promote awareness about the connection between our planet’s health and our individual mental health.
At William Smith, Wood etched her name atop the list of the best field hockey players the school has ever seen. In four years, she amassed 214 points, scoring 95 goals to go along with 24 assists. She is first all-time in goals and game-winning goals (21), second in points and ninth in assists.
A three-time All-American, Wood is second all-time in single-season goals with 29. Despite a wide smile and affectionate personality, Wood has the clutch gene running through her veins. In 2014 as a freshman, she tied the program record for most game-winning goals with six, and then broke it a year later with seven.
She also shares the school record for most goals in a game with four and is tied for third for most points in a game with eight, and she led the Herons to a Liberty League championship in her sophomore season and a runner-up finish in 2014.
If Wood’s field hockey career is any indication of her athletic and mental strength, this coast-to-coast walk is well within her abilities.
