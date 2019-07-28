GENEVA — Every week seems to mark a new award for the William Smith Herons lacrosse team.
Just last week, head coach Anne Phillips was named a IWLCA Division III Empire Region coach of the year.
This week, four Herons were selected to represent William Smith on the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Zag Sports Academic Honor Roll.
As a program, William Smith was selected as one of Division III’s IWLCA Zag Sports Academic Honor Squad award.
Individually, senior Bizzer Gahagan and juniors Katie Consoli, Mekayla Montgomery and Rachel Slagle represented William Smith.
To qualify for the Honor Roll, juniors or seniors must hold a GPA of at least 3.5 throughout the entire academic year. This is the second year for Gahagan being named to the Honor Roll.
Gahagan graduated this past May and played in 69 career games as a Heron. Over that span, she registered 60 goals and 22 assists for 82 points. She also scooped 37 ground balls, 48 draws and caused 10 turnovers.
Katie Consoli racks up Honor Roll selection along with being a two-time Liberty-League All-Academic selection.
Slagle and Montgomery were key players on last year’s squad and will look to add onto their accomplishments in their final year in 2020.
Montgomery had a record-setting year and ended up being named to the IWLCA All-America second team.
In her junior season, Mekayla led the Herons with 62 ground balls, 46 caused turnovers and 93 draws.
Her 93 draws are a single-season record for the Herons. She also set a William Smith game record, winning 11 draws at Vassar on April 13. Montgomery’s 46 caused turnovers were second on the single-season list.
In 39 career games, Montgomery has 160 draws, 107 ground balls and 75 caused turnovers. She currently sits second on William Smith’s career draws list and eighth on the caused turnovers list.
As for Rachel Slagle, she recorded a career-high 47 points thanks to a team-best 28 assists to go along with 19 goals.
Slagle was key in the Heron’s fourth-straight Liberty League Championship win over Ithaca. That game, she recorded a a career-high six points on two goals and four assists.
In 30 career games, Slagle has 21 goals and 30 assists for 51 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.