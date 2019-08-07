DENVER, Colo. —For the vast majority of student-athletes, collegiate athletics will be the highest level of athletic competition they achieve.
For a select few, their are options for continuing to play the sport they love.
One of those select few is recent Hobart graduate Stanny Gilbertson, who now gets to play professional lacrosse at Mile High Stadium in Denver.
Gilbertson recently signed a contract to play professional lacrosse for the Denver Outlaws in the MLL.
Gilbertson joins fellow graduate and teammate Chris Aslanian on one of the league’s top teams.
Aslanian was a second round draft pick of the Outlaws and has accumulated 23 points in 10 games, good for fourth on the team and 18th in the league.
So far this season, the Outlaws are 6-3 and sit in third place in the MLL.
The Outlaws have been struggling on defense and have allowed the third-most goals in the league. A defensive midfielder such as Gilbertson will certainly be a welcomed addition.
While at Hobart, Gilbertson compiled 18 goals, nine assists, 62 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers in 59 career games all while being named a 2019 USILA Scholar All-American and North-South All-Star.
Gilbertson’s senior season was statistically his finest. He posted career highs in goals (10), assists (4) and ground balls (23), including a blistering, end-to-end goal to start a three-goal Hobart comeback in a huge regular season win against Bryant.
In his first game with the Outlaws, Gilbertson made an immediate defensive impact. In addition to two shots he picked up a ground ball and caused a turnover.
Gilbertson is the latest Statesman to join the MLL. In addition to Aslanian, 2010 graduate Mike Lazore plays for the Dallas Rattlers and three of his coaches on the Rattlers are Hobart alums.
Head Coach Bill Warder, the 2018 MLL Coach of the Year, assistant coaches Jacques Monte and Rich Moses are all on the coaching staff together. The head coach of the New York Lizards, Bill O’Hara is a Hobart Hall of Famer.
