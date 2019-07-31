GENEVA — Another week brings another influx of awards for HWS student-athletes.
This week, it is the members of the William Smith hockey team that are being spotlighted for their work in the classroom.
11 hockey players have been named to the 2018-19 United Collegiate Hockey Conference All-Academic team.
To qualify, a player must be enrolled in their academic institution for at least one year and maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 throughout the entirety of the academic year.
Seniors Stephanie Hampton, Laura Rollins and Egan Sachs-Hecht, junior Gina Scibetta, sophomores Jules Kennedy, Lexi Nottke, Alison Wiess and Olivia Williams and first-years Gaby Henry, Abbey Luth and Addy Shannon have all been named to the UCHC All-Academic team.
For seniors Hampton and Rollins, this is their third time being awarded All-Academic honors while Kennedy, Nottke, Weiss and Williams were recognized for the second year in a row.
Since Liberty League does not include ice hockey, both Hobart and William Smith play in separate divisions.
The Herons play in the United Collegiate Hockey Conference, and in their 5th year of existence, the young program finished with a record of 18-8-2 and had a division record of 12-4-2, which was good for third place behind Nazareth and Elmira.
Following the regular season, the Herons won their first two playoff games in program history on their way to the conference championship game.
With the addition of being All-Academic team selections, Scibetta, Kennedy, Luth and Hampton all add on to their impressive season.
They were the top four on the team in scoring with Scibetta holding the most point with 22 goals and 18 assists for 40 points. Kennedy finished with 37 points off 17 goals and 20 assists, Luth was second on the team in goals scored with 18 to go along with 13 assists. Senior captain Steph Hampton recorded 10 goals and 20 assists to cap off her career at William Smith.
