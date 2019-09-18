GENEVA — The William Smith Herons are on top of the Division III soccer world.
After their fourth win in a row to begin the 2019 campaign, the Herons have reached the No. 1 ranking in the country after polls from d3soccer.com and United Soccer Coaches.
William Smith is off to a blazing start in head coach Aliceann Wilber’s 40th season at the helm. The green and white are off to a 4-0-0 start after last week’s 2-1 victory against SUNY Geneseo.
In the four wins, William Smith has allowed only one goal. Sophomore goalkeeper Amanda Kesler has been a brick wall and amassed a .900 save percentage and a microscopic 0.24 goals against average.
First-year Seneca Blakely-Armitage has been a welcomed force on offense as the forward leads William Smith with two goals and an assist.
The Herons host Misericordia on Wednesday as they will play to keep their perfect record alive. The two teams met last in 2017 and have only met four times altogether. William Smith holds a 2-1 record and beat them 3-1 in 2017. Misericordia enters the game with a 3-2-0 record so far.
In other HWS athletics news:
Hobart football had another successful weekend in their first away game of 2019, beating Morrisville State 38-24.
Junior outside linebacker Emmett Forde had a stellar game and was named a Liberty League Defensive Performer of the Week for the second week in a row. Forde continues to be a menace to opposing offenses as he had eight tackles — three for a loss — a sack and blocked a punt.
Meanwhile, senior punter John DelliSanti was named Liberty League’s Special Teams Performer of the Week after missing the first game due to a shoulder injury.
Despite the Statesmen’s 38 points, DelliSanti still punted four times for a Hobart single game record, averaging 52.8 yards per punt. He placed three of his punts inside Morrisville’s 20-yard line including a monster 65-yarder, the eighth longest in program history.
The Statesmen host Rowan University on Saturday and will look to expose Rowan’s porous offense for their third victory of the season.
Also garnering Liberty League praise in Hobart soccer goalkeeper Brian Salazar, who was named the Defensive Performer of the Week.
Hobart went 2-0-0 last week and Salazar was a key contributor across the two non-conference games. In 172 minutes of play, Salazar did not allow a single goal and made seven saves across the two games against Potsdam and SUNY Geneseo.
In the six games Salazar has started, he is 5-1-0 with a 0.66 goals against average with a .875 save percentage, which leads the Liberty League.