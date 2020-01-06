The Hobart basketball and hockey teams couldn’t have scripted a better start to the 2020 portion of their schedules.
The Statesmen’s hoops squad won the championship of the College Park Holiday Inn tournament Sunday night with a 65-55 victory over host Catholic.
Meanwhile, the Hobart skaters earned the Boston Landing Invitational title Sunday with a 5-4 triumph over Bryn Athyn.
The William Smith hockey team also began its 2020 schedule over the weekend, but dropped a pair of non-conference contests to Amherst.
Here’s a closer look at the action:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hobart 65, Catholic 55
WASHINGTON — Tucker Lescoe and Dan Masino led the Statesmen’s charge in the nation’s capital. Each scored 19 points as Hobart (9-1) extended its win streak to eight and bolstered its case for a national ranking.
Lescoe made seven of his 12 field goal attempts, including 5-of-10 accuracy from 3-point range. Lescoe also dished out 5 assists en route to being named tournament MVP.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Hobart 5, Bryn Athyn 4
GENEVA — The eighth-ranked Statesmen (9-3-1) built a 5-1 lead through two periods.
Mitchell Spring’s power-play tally, his first goal of the season, with 5:28 remaining in the second period proved to be the game-winner. Pierre-Anthony Martineau, Andrew Longo, Alec Robitaille and Will Harrison connected in the opening period for Hobart, which hiked its win streak to three.
Harrison and Longo were two of nine Statesmen to record assists.
Goaltender Joe Halstrom earned the victory with a 19-save outing.
The Statesmen resume New England Hockey Conference play Friday night when Babson visits The Cooler.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Amherst 6, William Smith 1
GENEVA — The Mammoths (5-3-2) struck for three second-period goals and three more in the third after Gina Scibetta had given the Herons (7-6) a first-period lead.
Amherst swept the weekend series at The Cooler, extending William Smith’s losing streak to four.
Emma Flynn passed our four assists for the visitors. Angelina Wiater netted two goals.
Olivia Williams was busy in the Herons’ net, piling up 39 saves. Mia LaPlante assisted on Scibetta’s goal just 67 seconds into the match.
William Smith plays its final non-conference game of the season Jan. 14 when it visits Cortland.