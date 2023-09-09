GENEVA — The weekend is going to be a busy one for Hobart and William Smith athletics — on Saturday especially.
Hobart football plays its home opener, William Smith field hockey hosts the William Smith Classic, and the William Smith volleyball team will host the first tournament in program history.
Starting on Friday night, the Herons volleyball team — picked to finish third in the Liberty League this year — will welcome Hartwick College, Thiel College and SUNY Brockport for the 2023 William Smith Tournament. The Herons took on the Hawks on Friday and then face a doubleheader against the Thiel Tomcats and Brockport Golden Eagles on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.
The Herons played Hartwick (1-2) and Brockport (0-4) last fall and defeated the Hawks in five sets but fell in five to Brockport. Saturday will be the first meeting between Thiel (0-6) and William Smith (2-1).
Sophomore Malya Sayre paces the Herons with 52 kills, averaging a league-leading 4.64 kills per set and 5.23 points per set. Sophomore Marin Montagne follows closely behind with 30 kills (2.73/set). Junior Elaina Wamhoff is the team’s offensive orchestrator. She currently sits at 859 career assists with 97 in three games this season. She averages a league-leading 8.82 assists per set.
Keuka College women’s volleyball will be on the road playing Buffalo State at noon in the University of Rochester Invitational and FLCC takes their unbeaten streak to Jefferson CC for a Saturday doubleheader against Fulton-Montgomery at 11 a.m. and Jefferson at 1 p.m.
Right as the first serve of Saturday begin for the Herons, the Hobart football team makes its home debut against Morrisville at 1 p.m.
All three phases of Hobart football hummed in its season opener last Friday night at Alfred University, a 31-9 win. The Statesmen offense piled up 331 yards, including 217 yards on the ground, in winning on opening day for the fourth straight season.
Morrisville was on the road as well in their season opener and faced Kean University, coming away with a win.
Hobart and Morrisville meet for a fifth time on Saturday. Hobart leads the all-time series 3-1, but lost 24-13 last fall on the road.
The Mustangs bring in a rushing core that totaled 121 yards and one touchdown last weekend, but their receiving core racked up 235 yards and two touchdowns with Jarrell Chaney leading the way with six receptions for 97 yards and one touchdown. Their quarterback, Steven Frerichs, looks to be the biggest threat on offense. The senior from just outside of Buffalo went 18-for-29 throwing with 235 yards and two touchdowns. When he tucked and ran, he was the Mustangs’ leading rusher with 52 yards on 16 attempts with the lone rushing touchdown. Frerichs was responsible for all three of Morrisville’s touchdowns against Kean last weekend.
Hobart’s line and secondary will have their sights set on getting the Frerichs quickly and not letting him create any sort of play in the backfield.