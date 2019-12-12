GENEVA — Whatever concerns the Hobart hockey team may have had following an 0-2 swing through New England over the weekend disappeared Wednesday night.
The No. 6 Statesmen used balanced scoring to upend second-ranked Trinity of Connecticut 4-2 at The Cooler, ending the visitors’ seven-game win streak to open the 2019-20 campaign.
Ryan Lynch, Dan Sliney, Travis Schneider and PA Martineau connected on Hobart’s goals.
Schneider’s tally with 42 seconds remaining in the second period snapped a 2-2 tie. Aaron Maguyon assisted. Martineau delivered an insurance goal, courtesy of Zach Sternbach’s setup, with 35 seconds left in the contest.
Blake Coffey and Mitchell Spring assisted on Lynch’s goal 5:55 into the match. It came 1:22 after Jack McCarthy had given the Bantams a 1-0 lead.
Sliney put Hobart (7-3-1) ahead 2-1 near the midway point of the second period. Lucas Michaud and Liam Feeney recorded assists.
Statesmen goaltender Joe Halstrom notched 25 saves.
Hobart returns to action Jan. 4-5 when it participates in the Boston Landing tournament.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Hamilton 67, William Smith 65
GENEVA — Kelcie Zarle’s jumper in the paint with 13 seconds broke a 65-all tie, spoiling a rally that saw host Herons (5-3) erase an 11-point deficit with 4:53 remaining.
William Smith’s Olivia Parisi knotted the score at 65 by sinking a layup with 25 seconds showing on the fourth-quarter clock.
Marie Steiner led the Continentals (8-1) with 15 points. Carly O’Hern tossed in 13.
Stella Davis dumped in 16 points for William Smith. Parisi finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Stavriana Dimitrakopoulou (15 points), Annaliese Schreder (13 points) and Geneva High graduate Lauren DeVaney (10 rebounds) delivered notable contributions too.