GENEVA — This season’s Hobart lacrosse team set a single-season record for the most wins since the program moved to the Division I level in 1995.
Players such as Chris Aslanian and Eric Holden etched their names among the best in Statesmen history along the way. The high-scoring 2019 squad broke the school’s Division I era records for goals (223), assists (148) and points (371).
Despite the statistical success, the Statesmen were unable to capture the Liberty League title, losing 11-10 to Robert Morris in the championship game, a loss that kept Hobart out of the NCAA tournament.
Of the team’s five losses, three were by one goal and two of those came in gut-wrenching overtime fashion.
To continue the progress, head coach Greg Raymond announced that Hobart has hired Stephen Brundage as the new offensive coordinator for the 2020 season, replacing Peet Poillon as the offensive coordinator.
Brundage brings a solid resume to the table.
For the previous seven years, he has been coaching at Marquette University, spending the past five as the Golden Eagles’ associate head coach.
What is a tad ironic is that Brundage and Poillon switched positions. Brundage took Poillon’s job at Hobart, and Poillon took Brundage’s position at Marquette.
Along the way, Brundage coached six USILA All-Americans and 27 players to All-Big East honors.
While Brundage will be inheriting an entirely new offense, the adjustment is expected to be a smooth one as he and head coach Greg Raymond have worked together in the past.
They were assistant coaches at Drexel and Princeton universities and helped the 2010 Tigers to an Ivy League Championship and an appearance in the NCAA tournament.
“Steve has been a friend for a long time, but honestly this reunion had little to do in our decision making process,” Raymond told hwsathletics.com. “I believe in his coaching and recruiting ability completely. These are, of course, immediate requirements in order to compete at our level. However, we are most intrigued by his ability to feed our healthy culture, and provide some powerful growth to the behavioral development of our men. We are thrilled to have him.”
The move also will be sort of a homecoming for Brundage, who grew up just under an hour away from Geneva in Camillus and attended traditional lacrosse powerhouse West Genesee High School where he was a two-sport athlete in lacrosse and ice hockey.
Brundage played college lacrosse at Loyola University in Maryland and was a two-time All-America honorable mention attackman as well as a two-time team MVP. He totaled 88 goals and 55 assists for 143 career points.
Brundage also brings a taste of national success as well. In 2001, he led Loyola to an NCAA quarterfinals appearance as the team’s top scorer.
