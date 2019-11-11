TROY — Soccer is a 90-minute game. In some cases you may not necessarily start out the way you’d hope. After falling into a 1-0 first half hole, the Hobart soccer team went on a two goal surge in the second half to claim the Liberty League Championship by a score of 2-1.
Sophomore defenseman Bobby Guilfoil got the Golden Knights on the board first in the 27th minute as he beat goalkeeper Brian Salazar, who made five saves in the win.
Hobart (14-4-2) nodded things up in the 63rd minute as senior midfielder Kyle Patrick took a pass from classmate Nick Wigglesworth and buried one past goalie Ian Roeloffs.
The Statesmen secured the league title and an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament in the 76th minute with a team goal.
In other men’s soccer collegiate action:
Penn St.-Harrisburg 3, Keuka 2, 2OT
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — It took 107 minutes to decided a winner in Sunday’s NEAC Championship game.
Penn St.-Harrisburg (15-5-1) got on the board first as Toma Nichik booted one past goalie Ryan Mavretish, who made three saves in the overtime loss.
Keuka (9-10-1) responded with two unanswered goals as Chris Millard and Samba Doukhansy each tallied a goal.
The Nittany Lions answered right back with a Mason Jones goal at the 78:38 mark. Joey Arman played double overtime heroics as he buried the game winner.
Finger Lakes Classic
Hiram 94, Keuka 74
AURORA — The Wolves fell to the Terriers at the Finger Lakes Classic on Sunday afternoon.
Keuka (0-2) was led by junior guard James Barnes who scored a game high 25 points and 8 boards. Barnes also dished out three assists. Devin Milton and Nana Oteng also had respectable outings in the losing effort. Milton logged 11 points, while Oteng finished with 10.
William Smith 4, Wilkes 1
GENEVA — The Herons continued their winning ways on Sunday inside The Cooler as they downed the Colonels.
William Smith (5-0, 2-0) got on the board first as junior forward Jules Kennedy scored a goal at the four minute mark of the first period. Kennedy added three assists later in the contest.
The Herons went up by two scores in the second as senior Gina Scibetta found the back of the net. Scibetta tacked on two assists in the win.
Junior Julia Mings sealed the deal in the third period with two power play goals. Olivia Williams earned the win in net with her 15 save performance.