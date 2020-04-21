GENEVA — While negative impacts perceived with social distancing grab headlines, there are positives.
For example, pollution levels have declined, people are suddenly more inclined to go outside and enjoy nature, and Zoom video conferencing is free.
College athletes lost the opportunity to either start or finish the spring season, yet the members of the Hobart rowing team still in Geneva have taken their training to a different level.
On most days of the week, the quartet living in the team’s off-campus house can be found working at as a group in their driveway. In addition to the four, there is a sophomore, Moritz Marchart, that lives on campus as well. The five have chosen to stay in Geneva for several reasons.
“For us seniors, the reason behind this decision has had individual motivations. However, for all of us, Geneva has remained a safer option than returning home,” wrote senior Martin Roeck, one of thousands of spring athletes who didn’t get a chance to compete this season. “We have decided to quarantine ourselves as a group and have worked to remain focused on our studies.”
Though the daily workouts fail to compare with the normal workload at this time of year, there is incentive to stay in shape.
“The motivation and training is markedly different,” Roeck wrote. “We are enjoying a heavily decreased training load, working out only an hour a day instead of 4-6 hours. All postseason and international competition has been canceled so there are no more events for us to train for.”
Don’t think the team hasn’t found a way to compete. Take Marchart, for example. The sophomore from Germany is competing in a virtual competition — and, much like Hobart rowing does every year, he has put himself into the upper echelon of the country’s athletes, and progressing to the round of eight on the national level.
Roeck added that the team is participating in a Yards for Yeardley endeavor, a campus-wide effort aimed at collecting yards walked, ran, swam, etc., for the One-Love foundation.
“Currently we are the dominant team,” Roeck wrote. “(We have) collected a total of 3,393,003 yards, or nearly 2,000 miles over the past 10 days. That puts us about two-thirds across the continental United States.”
Roeck, along with the Statesmen’s other 11 seniors, were able to race in their final year. Rowing is like golf and tennis in that there are fall and spring seasons.
Last October, at the Head of the Charles, the largest two-day regatta in the world, Hobart placed third out of 38 teams in the Collegiate Eights. It was the fifth time the Statesmen have reached the podium, and their best finish since they won the event in 2015.
Being robbed of their spring finale has not left team members sulking, though.
“Around 5 p.m. we get together and complete a workout,” described Roeck, a San Jose, Calif. native who plans to head back to the West Coast and enroll in veterinary school in the near future. “We all have our individual passions. Henry Vachon and Carter Weitekamp have started running again, and I have moved back to cycling. While we are enjoying these more ‘peaceful’ training sessions, all of us are competitors. Consequently, I would not be surprised if one or two of us start training for more serious events during our 20s.”