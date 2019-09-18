GENEVA — Capturing an upset victory in any level of sports is a very gratifying feeling.
On Tuesday afternoon that’s exactly what the Hobart soccer team accomplished as they edged No. 10 Cortland State in a 1-0 victory on Cozzens Field.
The Statesmen (6-1-0) nearly got on the board in the 51st minute off a corner kick. However, Pete Critchlow and Kyle Walsh’s headers were swiped off by the stingy Red Dragon defense.
Junior forward Liam Born sunk his third goal of the season in the 65th minute. He collected the ball at the top of the 18-yard box, faked it left, turning his defender and firing a shot in the lower left corner of the cage.
Cortland had their best opportunity to tie the game back up in the 88th minute as sophomore forward Anthony Ruggiero took a shot inside the 18-yard box, but he would just miss the left post.
The Red Dragons finished the contest with an 18-14 edge in the shot department, with an 8-2 advantage in corner kicks.
Senior goalkeeper Brian Salazar was once again an integral part of the shutout as he made a career high eight saves. It’s the Liberty League Men’s Soccer Defensive Performer of the Week third shutout of the season.
Hobart will look to make it four straight as they host Rochester this Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.
In other local college sports action:
Elmira 1, Keuka 0, OT
KEUKA PARK — After securing their first win of the season over Sage on Saturday, the Wolves (1-7) dropped a heart breaker to the Soaring Eagles in overtime.
Junior Kelsie Aloi scored the game’s lone goal two and a half minutes in the extra frame. Keuka out shot Elmira 15-8 in the contest. Senior goalkeeper Kassidy Valentine made six saves in the losing effort.
The Wolves will look to rebound as they travel to Morrisville State this Saturday. Opening faceoff is set for 5:30 p.m.