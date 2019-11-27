GENEVA — The Hobart basketball team used a dominant rebounding night and a tenacious overall effort to tame a longtime rival Tuesday night.
Sophomore Jackson Meshanic netted 12 points and grabbed 6 rebounds to help the Statesmen turn back Rochester, 57-53, at Bristol Gym.
Hobart improved to 3-1 while ending the Yellowjackets’ season-opening five-game win streak.
The Statesmen outrebounded their guest 48-31. Seniors Edens Fleurizard and Tucker Lescoe matched Meshanic with 6 rebounds.
Hobart opened the second half with a 14-6 surge, giving the hosts a 42-30 advantage. Rochester answered with nine straight points; later in the half, the Statesmen scored six in a row to take a 9-point lead with 4 minutes remaining. Kailan Lee, who led the Yellowjackets with 11 points, hit two 3-pointers in the final minute, but Hobart sank 7 of 8 free throws to keep the lead.
The Statesmen continue their run up to Liberty League play when they host St. John Fisher Tuesday night.
In other action that finished after the Times went to press Tuesday:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Niagara County CC 78, FLCC 56
HOPEWELL — David Petit-Homme made 7 of 9 field goals and finished with 18 points for the Thunder Wolves (8-0), who raced to a 19-point halftime lead.
Hakeem Dobbins totaled 12 points and 9 rebounds for Finger Lakes (5-4).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Alfred 63, Keuka 42
ALFRED — The Saxons rattled off 10 of the game’s first 12 points, led 24-11 after the opening quarter and maintained a double-figure edge the rest of the way.
Alfred (2-4) extended its home win streak against Keuka (3-2) to eight.
Gillian Flint poured in 21 points for the winners, hitting 8 of her 10 field goal attempts. Flint also shared the team lead with 6 rebounds.
Riley Record tossed in 12 points for the Wolves. Arianna DeNault netted a career-high 9 points. Sydney Bloom (Penn Yan) added 8 points. Anna Hoover paced Keuka on the glass with 7 rebounds.
The Wolves play their second-to-last pre-Christmas game Tuesday when they visit Elmira.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
William Smith 2, Buffalo State 1
BUFFALO — Kate Klimaszewski and Laura Hill netted goals as the Herons (7-2) turned back the Bengals’ upset bid.
Klimaszewski’s marker, with the teams skating 4-on-4, came near the halfway point of the opening period. Julia Mings and Jules Kennedy assisted.
Hill connected with 1:21 remaining in the second period. Julianna Gong and Emily Martino earned assists.
Natasha Steinle connected for Buffalo State (1-8) with 7:16 left in the contest.
Herons goaltender Olivia Williams made 10 of her 24 saves in the final period.