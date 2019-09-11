GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Colleges athletes are off to a blazing start in the 2019-20 season.
Two weeks into the fall semester, Statesmen and Herons teams have been dismantling the country’s top competition in soccer, football, sailing and cross country.
Nine HWS student-athletes garnered Liberty League honors for the period ending Sunday.
Hobart football made a strong opening statement in a 33-7 win over then-No. 13 Brockport. Outside linebacker Emmett Forde was named Defensive Performer of the Week and inside linebacker CJ Calero Rookie of the Week by the Liberty League front office.
Forde registered eight tackles, a sack and two interceptions. Forde’s stat line was impressive, but not as impressive as the timeliness of his play. Forde’s sack happened in the tone-setting first quarter on a third-and-3 that pushed Brockport back for an 8-yard loss and forced a punt from their own 4-yard line. That punt resulted in Hobart’s first touchdown of the game.
Forde’s two interceptions came in the second quarter. The junior returned his second interception 71 yards to the Brockport 20, setting up another Statesmen touchdown. The return was the second-longest return by a Statesman in program history.
As for Calero, the first-year from Miami, Fla., made six tackles and forced a fumble, one of six turnovers the Statesmen caused.
Freshman Rayshawn Boswell earned a spot on the Liberty League’s weekly honor roll. Boswell returned two kickoffs for a total of 81 yards in his Hobart debut.
In other HWS collegiate news, the Herons’ cross country team continues to impress as they picked up a first-place finish at the Alfred Invitational. While Riley Poisson dominated all other runners for the second week in a row, first-year runner Gillian Parett was named the Liberty League Women’s Cross Country Rookie of the Week. Parrett finished fourth overall with a time of 27:10.7 in the 6-kilometer race.
Parrett was one of seven Heron runners that all crossed the finish line before any of the other runners, giving William Smith a rare perfect score.
Statesmen cross country senior Josh Wasserman was named the Liberty League Men’s Cross Country Performer of the Week. Wasserman led the Statesmen to a first-place finish in the Alfred Invitational, the team’s first meet victory in nine years, by finishing first in the 8-kilometer race with a time of 28:52.05.
The Herons soccer team, which rose to No. 2 in this week’s national poll, proved yet again they are one of the country’s best in a 2-0 win over then-No. 7 Messiah.
Junior Maialen Martinez and first-year Seneca Blakely-Armitage earned honors from the Liberty league office. Martinez was named the Defensive Performer of the Week, while Blakely-Armitage was selected as the Rookie of the Week.
Messiah entered the game averaging 21 shots per contest. Martinez and the rest of the Herons defense limited the Falcons to seven attempts. While Martinez is features on one of the nation’s best defenses — the Herons have yet to surrender a goal — she has managed to register two goals, tied for the team lead.
Blakely-Armitage opened the scoring Saturday with her second-game winning goal in as many outings.
Hobart and William Smith tennis also got their Fall season underway.
Senior Alan Dubrovsky and first-year Kaan Ayman were named Liberty League Performers of the Week for their play in the St. Lawrence University Fall Classic. Dubrovsky was named the Singles Performer of the Week, Ayman was named the Rookie of the Week, and together the pair earned the Doubles Team of the Week.
Dubrovsky captured the A-flight singles title, defeating Ayman in the finals, and teamed with Ayman to take first place in the A-flight doubles. Hobart’s Joe Mallon won the D-flight singles title.