GENEVA — Right after William Smith field hockey takes the field and kicks off the 2019-20 athletic season, the Hobart and William Smith cross country teams will travel to Utica to kick off their 23rd season.
Although the two teams have the same schedules, Hobart and William Smith are two separate varsity teams. Unlike the sailing team, they compete separately and have separate rosters.
The Hobart Statesmen will experience a wave of youth in 2019. Out of the 13 runners on the roster, only two are seniors and the rest are first-years and sophomores.
Having a young team bodes well for the future, but there will certainly be a learning curve as the six freshmen learn the ways of being a student-athlete and the five sophomores take a bigger role on the team.
Despite the lack of collegiate experience, senior co-captain Josh Wasserman already likes what he sees from the underclassmen.
“We’ve been running really well in the first few practices,” Wasserman said. “We have a good young core.”
2018 was an up-and-down year for the team. A few solid second- and third-place finishes were mixed in with too many last and next-to-last finishes.
The Statesmen ended the year with an eighth place finish in the Liberty League Championships and 27th out of 45 in the NCAA Atlantic Regional Championship.
As for the Herons, they are in a similar boat for youth and statistics from last season.
Out of 17 runners, 13 are either freshmen or sophomores. There are two seniors and two juniors as well.
The young team will undoubtedly lean on seniors Claire Abelson and Hadley Browning for guidance.
In 2018, the Herons fared slightly better than the Statesmen, but still left room for improvement. Their best finish was second place in three different races, including the Cross Country Only Championship at Seneca Lake State Park.
The women finished 7th in the Liberty League Championship and 16th out of 44 in the NCAA Atlantic Regional Championship.
