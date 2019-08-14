GENEVA — Just as soon as Hobart and William Smith shuffled their coaching structure for tennis and squash, Hobart tennis and squash head coach Tim Riskie shifted duties to focus solely on tennis for both Hobart and William Smith.
With that shift left a void in the squash program.
That void has now been filled with the hiring of Pat Cosquer.
Cosquer takes over HWS squash after serving as head coach of the Bates program for 11 years. In that span, Cosquer led his Alma mater to a combined record of 309-200 and coached eight All-Americans, a two-time College Squash Association Individual Champion, five NESCAC Players of the Year, three NESCAC Rookies of the Year, and 51 All-NESCAC performers.
He was also named NESCAC’s men’s coach of the year twice in 2010 and 2016 as well as the women’s coach of the year in 2010.
Prior to his time at Bates, Cosquer helped grow the game in Harlem through an after-school program called StreetSquash, where he served as the director.
StreetSquash offers academic tutoring, community service and mentoring and college preparation with squash instruction.
While serving as the director, Cosquer coached several National Urban Individual and Team Champions.
“I am honored to be joining athletic departments with such rich heritages, winning cultures and dedicated and talented student-athletes,” Cosquer told hwsathletics.com. “I look forward to using my experiences and knowledge to help make Hobart and William Smith even better.”
The history of the two programs at HWS are slightly different. While Cosquer will be the second head coach for the women’s program, he will be the sixth head coach for the men’s program.
