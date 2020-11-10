GENEVA — What has been feared for months has come to fruition.
Hobart and William Smith Colleges announced in a press release the cancellation of the 2020-21 winter sports season, along with the Liberty League.
Sports impacted include men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s squash and women’s swimming and diving. In addition, HWS will cancel ice hockey competition as well.
Hobart ice hockey plays in the New England Hockey Conference and William Smith was slated to play their final season in the United Collegiate Hockey Conference in 2020-21 before joining Hobart in the NEHC.
In the press release, HWS announced that the Liberty League and HWS join a growing list of conferences and institutions across all divisions that have made the difficult decision to cancel winter sports competition.
In Division III, the Great Northeast Athletic Conference, New England Small College Athletic Conference, the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference, the North Coast Athletic Conference, the Northeast Women’s Hockey League, the State University of New York Athletic Conference and the University Athletic Association previously announced the cancellation of winter championships for the 2020-21 academic year.
As of Nov. 9, there are no positive cases of coronavirus on the campus of HWS.
“With the continued prevalence of the coronavirus, the indoor nature of winter sports and the challenging protocols identified in order to compete, this difficult decision demonstrates our commitment to the health of our community,” says HWS athletic director Deb Steward in the press release. “With hope that our health agencies continue to make advances in testing, treatment and a vaccine, we will continue to prepare diligently for spring competition.”
Liberty League commissioner Tracy King had similar sentiments as announced in the press release.
“The decision to cancel Liberty League competition and championships was made after careful consideration and review of relevant facts and data,” says Liberty League Commissioner Tracy King. “COVID-19 infection rates continue to increase throughout the country and we have also seen spikes in our college communities, which creates additional challenges for our institutions. We understand the deep sense of disappointment felt by our student-athletes that have trained and prepared for competition and we understand and share in their disappointment. Our institutions will continue to work to provide meaningful athletic opportunities to support our student-athletes.”
HWS continues to monitor the latest guidance from local, state, and federal health officials as well as the NCAA before making a decision early in 2021 on the status of spring sports.
In the release, the Colleges’ gave a slight hope that there may be opportunity for competition, either through inter-squad streamed competition or scrimmages with local teams.
Hobart basketball was slated to avenge their historic run in 2019-20 when they made it to the third round of the DIII NCAA Tournament before the pandemic’s initial wave struck and forced all DIII tournaments to be cancelled in mid-March. The Statesmen were ranked No. 18 in the country in a preseason poll from the Basketball Times.
Hobart ice hockey also had a chance this year to reclaim the NEHC title, a championship they lost to Norwich in early March.
William Smith ice hockey looks as if they will not get a UCHC swan song a year following their massive first-round upset over Nazareth.