LIMA, Peru — Unlike sports that are confined to a specific season — such as football or ice hockey — a person can sail nearly any time of year.
Even in Geneva, the Hobart and William Smith Colleges sailing team can be seen on the water in late February or early March.
Luckily for rising Hobart senior Hector Guzman, Peru is lovely all year round.
The HWS team captain is competing as a member of the Mexican national team at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
While the Pan Am Games began July 26, the sailing competition started yesterday at the Yacht Club Peruano in Paracas, on Peru’s west coast.
Guzman will be racing in the Sunfish class. A sunfish sailboat is a personalized, one-person sailboat with a very flat hull and a sail the length of the boat.
Guzman qualified for the Pan Am Games after finishing third in a field of 69 sailors from nine different countries at the 2018 Sunfish North American Championships on Lake Michigan.
Given his past accomplishments, it’s no surprise that he is competing in the renowned Pan Am Games.
After finishing his junior year, Guzman was named an Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association All-American for the third straight year. He also competed in team racing and the coed national championships in Rhode Island.
At the helm, Guzman helped lead the Colleges to a fourth-place finish at coed nationals and eighth in the team race. He also was a key skipper in regular season wins at the Admiral Moore Team Race and the Georgetown Team Race.
Guzman is also a three-time first team All-MAISA skipper and was a finalist for the MAISA Coed Sailor of the Year in 2018.
Luckily for Guzman, he is not alone in Peru.
HWS head sailing coach Scott Iklé is there with him as an assistant coach on the Mexican national team. Iklé has been a part of Team USA’s support staff at the Pan American Games three times.
In sailing, a national team can hire any sailor or coach to compete or coach their team. So although Iklé is not from Mexico, he can still coach Guzman and other Mexican sailors.
Medals for sailing will be awarded Aug. 10.
