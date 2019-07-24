GENEVA — The awards keep pouring in for Hobart and William Smith student-athletes.
Both Hobart and William Smith tennis teams have been given academic awards from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
The entire Heron tennis team has been named an ITA All-Academic team and five individual players were named scholar athletes.
The award given to the entire team is based on grade point average. A team must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.2 throughout both fall and spring seasons.
It is the ninth time in 13 years that William Smith has been named an All-Academic team.
As for the individual accolades, the standards are slightly higher with a requirement of a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
First-year Maggie Bonomo, sophomore Dina Rigas and juniors Leland Barclay, Kate Foley and Morgan Hamre all received the distinction of ITA Scholar-Athletes for their dedication to the classroom and tennis.
For Barclay, it is her second straight year of earning ITA Scholar-Athlete recognition along with being a member of the 2019 Liberty League All-Academic team.
Bonomo earned the distinction for the first time and was also named to the All-Liberty League second team. She played primarily in the No. 2 spot of the lineup and went 15-4 on the season.
It is the first year for Foley as well, who played in both the No. 3 spot and doubles throughout the year.
As for Hamre, it is her third year being named an ITA Scholar-Athlete and she is also a two-time Liberty League All-Academic selection.
Lastly, Rigas is named a Scholar-athlete for the second straight year. She also was a 2019 Liberty League All-Academic team selection.
As for Hobart, sophomore Walker Anderson was named a 2019 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar Athlete, earning the award for the second straight year.
The requirements are the same for both men’s and women’s tennis — a student must be a varsity letter winner, have a GPA of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale for the current academic year, and have been enrolled in his current institution for at least two semesters.
This isn’t the first academic award given to Anderson, he has been the recipient of numerous honors for his play last season.
Earlier this year, Anderson was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America® Men’s At Large Division III second team. Anderson also received the Arnold Memorial Scholar-Athlete Award at the 2019 Block H Dinner and was selected to the 2019 Liberty League All-Academic team.
Anderson also received ITA Division III All-American honors in doubles with his partner, junior Alan Dubrovsky. The duo have been some of the best doubles partners for two years.
In 2019, they posted a 21-10 record and finished the season ranked eighth nationally at the ITA Cup. In 2018 they won the 2018 Northeast Region Championship.
Anderson also played singles at the No.3 spot and was named a second-team All-Liberty League selection.
