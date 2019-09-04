GENEVA — Good news for fans of Hobart and William Smith athletics.
The athletic department has announced that all regular season athletic events for the 2019-20 school year will be free admission.
That’s more than 150 games or matches that will be free for all spectators.
In previous years, there was an admission fee for Hobart football, Hobart and William Smith hockey and Hobart Lacrosse.
Due to NCAA regulations, tournament games will require the purchase of a ticket in order to attend.
For fans that are Members of the Statesmen Athletic Association are still eligible for preferred parking at Boswell Field for Hobart football and Hobart lacrosse games.
Fans that are unable to attend can log on to hwsathletics.com/watch to view over 100 HWS sporting events free of charge.
The Colleges’ radio stations — WEOS-FM (89.5/90.3) and WHWS-FM (105.7) — will be broadcasting Statesmen and Heron home games in basketball, field hockey, football, ice hockey, lacrosse and soccer.