KEUKA PARK, — The Keuka College Department of Athletics has announced that Josh Robinson, a 2009 Keuka College graduate, has returned to lead the men’s and women’s golf teams.
Robinson previously spent three seasons as head coach of the Wolves from 2017-20.
As a student-athlete, Robinson is the most accomplished golfer in Keuka history and remains the only North Eastern Athletic Conference golfer to win two conference championships. He is the college leader for scoring average in a season (76.45), scoring average in a career (76.81), and career victories (16). Not only did he place in the top five in 30 of the 37 tournaments he entered, but he also owns every Keuka career record and has at least a share of every single season record.
As a coach, Robinson led the men’s team to an average 355.92 team score, the fourth-best in program history. On the women’s side, the Wolves had six team wins and four individual victories under Robinson, second-most in program history.
The men golf team will compete in its first season as a full member of the Empire 8 Conference in the fall of 2021 while the women’s team will return to the Northeast Women’s Golf Conference. Any current or incoming student-athletes interested in joining the golf team should go to https://www.keukaathletics.com/recruit_me/golf.
Keuka has named Garret Stauffer its new head coach of the esports team.
The Keuka College Esports team is coming off a successful spring season that saw the Wolves compete in 10 different games and qualified for the ECAC playoffs in three games. Under Stauffer’s leadership, the Wolves will prepare for the fall ECAC season in September.