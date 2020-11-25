KEUKA PARK — It will be 354 days between competition for Keuka College. When they last competed in any sport at any capacity, it was March 12, 2020 as part of the North Eastern Athletic Conference.
Keuka College looks to be back in action on March 1, 2021 as part of the Empire 8 Conference.
The Empire 8 Presidents’ Council met on Monday, Nov. 23 and reached a unanimous agreement to resume conference athletic competition with winter sports starting on March 1, 2021.
Keuka joined the Empire 8 Conference July 1 of this year and plans to compete in men’s and women’s basketball in the winter season.
“The council approved March 1 as a tentative start of its conference basketball schedule,” the conference stated in a press release.
“The safety and well-being of its student-athletes and campus communities remains the primary goal of the Empire 8. As such, these plans are contingent upon federal, state and local health guidance and the status of all contests will be subject to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
March 1 will mark a long-awaited new era for the Wolves, who have yet to compete in their first Empire 8 Conference game.
Keuka canceled spring activities on March 12, 2020 and have not returned to action since.
Although the date is planned, a schedule for Empire 8 basketball is still to be determined. The College and conference plan to announce the basketball schedules in the coming weeks.