KEUKA PARK — After all the individual and team awards that Keuka athletics has received following the 2018-19 school year, the Wolves have announced the Class of 2019 Dr. Arthur F. Kirk, Jr. Athletics Hall of Fame.
This year’s inductees are Laura Hart Puryear ‘02, Missy Burngasser Joy ‘03, Kurt Bastian ‘03, Mary Schleiermacher, and the 2001 Women’s Soccer team.
The 2001 Women’s soccer team shocked their opponents when they went undefeated and won the regular-season and tournament titles in their first year playing in the North Eastern Athletic Conference.
Head coach Paul Bonus was named NEAC Coach of the Year and Hart Puryear was named NEAC player of the year.
The team was the first Keuka sports team to qualify for the Division III tournament and paved the way for the program’s future. Since 2001, the women’s soccer team has won six regular season titles while winning 78% of their league games.
From that legendary team was 2001 NEAC player of the year, Laura Hart Puryear and goalkeeper Missy Burngasser, both of whom will be inducted individually.
Hart Puryear graduated in 2002 and was a four-year athlete. After a sluggish first year, Hart Puryear emerged as one of the best players in program history.
She scored eight goals in back-to-back years and five of her eight in her junior year were game-winners, which is tied for the most in program history.
Hart Puryear saved the best season for last. In 2001, she torched defenses for 17 goals and eight assists. She led the Wolves with 42 total points as well as all Rochester-area colleges.
Along with being the 2001 NEAC Player of the Year, Hart Puryear’s career goals and points still ranks in the top-10 all time.
As for Burngasser, she was a brick wall in net for the Wolves throughout her four-year career. In her freshman year in 1999, she posted a 1.15 goals-against average and a 10-8 record with six clean sheets in 2000.
In 2001, Burngasser was simply unbeatable. She did not allow a goal in the entire North Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament and was named First Team All-Conference. In Keuka’s first NCAA tournament game, Burngasser made 14 saves in the shocking upset win over SUNY Oneonta.
If it was even possible, Burngasser eclipsed her 2001 performance with an other-worldly season in her senior year of 2002. She posted a 0.36 goals against average with a .927 save percentage. Her 2002 season save percentage remains the best in Keuka College history.
Her career save percentage of .851 also remains as the best in program history.
Three out of the four 2019 inductees have ties to soccer.
Men’s soccer star Kurt Bastain will be inducted alongside his female counterparts.
Graduating in 2003, Bastain is a native of Seneca Falls and attended Mynderse Academy.
As soon as he stepped on the pitch, Bastain made in impact. He tallied six goals and 14 points which was good for second best on the team. He then returned his sophomore year with seven goals and 19 points.
In 2001, men and women’s soccer dominated the NEAC. While the women stormed through the tournament without allowing a single goal, Bastain and the men’s team won the NEAC Championship and Bastian was named First Team All-Conference.
When his senior season concluded, Bastain had amassed 35 goals and 91 total points. Both still rank fourth in program history.
The final inductee into the 2019 Dr. Arthur F. Kirk, Jr. Athletics Hall of Fame is Mary Schleiermacher for her distinguished service to the school.
In her 36 years at Keuka College, Schleiermacher was a professor and oversaw the birth of the Keuka College department of athletics.
While at Keuka, Schleiermacher was a women of many traits. She served as the director of the Weed Physical Arts Center at Keuka College, a professor of physical education, a faculty advisor to the Women’s Athletic Association and served as the volleyball coach.
Following her retirement in 2006, a scholarship was created in her name that is awarded to a junior female student-athlete who embodies citizenship, leadership, service, sportsmanship, and a joy of wellness; all the same characteristics of Schleiermacher.
