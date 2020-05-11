KEUKA PARK — The NCAA has rewarded all senior spring student-athletes a year of eligibility after the pandemic forced all spring sports to be canceled.
For,Keuka College senior spring athletes, the decision is not an easy one to make.
The decision was tough at first for Keuka’s Anthony Mashewske and Jessie Hammers. Mashewske an outfielder for the baseball team and Hammers a shortstop for the softball team.
“I’ve played this game since I was a kid,” Mashewske, a Newark graduate , stated in an email to the Times. “When I had the opportunity to play at the college level it let me continue to play the game I loved. I was heartbroken the way it ended but I will always be thankful for the relationships, teammates and coaches that I’ve had and they will forever be family.”
Mashewske was not going to take anything for granted in his senior season until it was cut short after just three games.
“My plans now are to work for A+ Plumbing & Heating, which is a family business,” Mashewske said on his plans for next year. “I knew at the end of the year I would be working for A+, but it came a lot quicker than expected.”
Mashewske will not be taking the year of eligibility as he starts the next journey of his life. The Newark grad did mention he will return to college just to see everyone again under better circumstances.
Hammers, from Wayland, is in a different situation, something she didn’t expect after just four games into her senior season before the rest was canceled.
“It was really tough to hear the news initially,” Hammers stated in an email to the Times. “I was walking up the hill to practice from my car the day before we were leaving for our spring training trip to Florida when I got the email from Keuka saying that the NCAA had canceled all spring championships. I immediately started crying, and I remember the dugout being silent minus some sniffling. I honestly felt numb.”
Hammers, an occupational therapy major, is planning to come back to Keuka next year to complete her masters. However, her academic schedule has been switched all around and one of her 12-week levels that she has to complete in her masters program is from January to April. That will occur during the 2021 softball season.
“The other spring athlete in my class, and I have been told that it isn’t impossible, but it is certainly unlikely that it will work out,” Hammers added on the possibility of playing next season. “If it was a perfect world, I would love to play one last season and be able to hang up my cleats and have the closure of that chapter, but I don’t know if that will realistically work out.”
Mashewske and Hammers will most likely not be taking their year of eligibility. The rest of the Keuka College senior spring students athletes are left with a similar decision, one each will take time to think as it is a big life commitment to make.