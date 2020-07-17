KEUKA PARK — The fall of 2020 was supposed to usher in a new era of Keuka Wolves athletics; a fresh start in a new conference with a blank canvas ready to be filled with new records and history.
That all will have to wait because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Empire 8 Athletic Conference, which Keuka joined at the beginning of the academic year, has made the difficult but nearly inevitable decision to postpone the fall athletic schedule.
A press release issued by the conference Thursday morning read: “The continued evolution of the virus has presented significant new challenges to safe athletics competition. As such, the Empire 8 Presidents Council has unanimously voted to postpone all fall competition in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s tennis and women’s volleyball.”
The decision will impact Keuka men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, and women’s volleyball teams.
In light of the decision, the vital piece of information is that the season is postponed not canceled, and the Presidents Council voted to allow fall sports teams to compete during the spring semester.
“The Empire 8 is committed to provide all fall student-athletes with a meaningful regular season and championship tournament experience in the spring of 2021,” the statement from the Presidents Council read.
For programs such as women’s soccer — which has three North Eastern Athletic Conference Championships under its belt — a glimmer of hope still remains for the spring, especially considering the Wolves had a strong team heading into 2020-21.
In 2019 they went 13-5 and they lost just four seniors. Head coach Jessica Shufelt echoed a feeling of disappointment but also hope for the spring season.
“I think that throughout all this, there’s always that hope that we were going to have a season,” Shufelt said by phone. “But in the back of my mind — and I think I can speak for the rest of the fall coaches as well — we had a feeling this was going to happen … So it wasn’t a huge shock but we were hit with reality.
“I can speak for the players and myself that it was definitely a relief to hear the word ‘postponed’ and not ‘canceled.’”
Despite the disappointment of not having fall foliage overlooking Keuka sports teams battling it out against their new conference rivals, there is still a season to look forward to. Shufelt plans to ensure her players have a workout regimen so that when spring arrives, the Wolves will be ready.
“The plan is to still train under NCAA regulations and have workouts for the kids,” Shufelt said. “We’ll definitely still train and do everything we can to make sure they’re ready going into the spring.”
No decisions have been made to this point about whether athletic facilities will be open to student-athletes.
Keuka College President Amy Storey was understandably disappointed but said understands the decision in light of the pandemic.
“While understandable, given the uncertainty all colleges are now facing, the Empire 8 decision is certainly disappointing,” Storey said. “I know our student-athletes were looking forward to taking the field in the Empire 8 Conference for the first time this fall, but our students’ health and wellbeing are our foremost priority. While our debut in the Empire 8 Conference has been put on hold, we look forward to a full competitive season for all of our teams in the spring.”
As of now, the conference will make a decision about the winter sports season at a later date.
“There’s much more to our athletics department than just intercollegiate competitions,” said Keuka Director of Athletics David Sweet, adding that the department continues to plan for athletic activities this fall. “We’re working with our local health officials and college administration to determine the best ways to continue to offer athletic opportunities for all of our student-athletes for this fall. Our goal is to give them a quality Keuka College experience, as well as prepare them for the resumption of competitions in the spring.”
While several southern states struggle with rising cases of COVID-19, central New York has moved somewhat comfortably into Phase 4 of reopening without a concerning uptick in cases.
Still, with summer vacation past its apex and heading toward August, educational institutions must do everything in their power to halt the spread of the virus. To the dismay of many, organized sports are some of the first activities to fall by the wayside.