KEUKA PARK — After dropping their first two games of the season the Keuka men’s soccer team were aiming to secure their first win of the season as they hosted R.I.T. Wednesday night at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex. The Wolves walked away with a 1-1 tie after going to double overtime with the Tigers.
Keuka (0-2-1) got on the board first as junior defender Joshua Card scored a goal on a penalty kick. The Tigers responded with a second half goal themselves as junior midfielder Nathan Nuwer took a pass from classmate Nick Simone which beat goaltender Stephen Cowulich, who made seven in the tying effort.
The Wolves will look to capture their first win of the season as they host No. 4 Rochester this Saturday at the Jephson Athletic Community Complex. The first kick is set for 3 p.m.
In other local college action:
Rochester 4, Keuka 0
ROCHESTER — The Wolves (0-3) dropped their straight game as they were blanked by the Yellowjackets on the road.
Keuka had struggles containing Madison Drenowatz in the first half as she registered two back-to-back goals to open up the scoring. Carolyn Richards and Emily Henry solidified the shutout victory as both added a goal each in the second half.
Sophomore goalkeeper Jessica Pegg turned away seven shots in the losing effort. The Wolves will look to capture their first win of the season as they travel to NEAC foe Cobleskill this Saturday. The first kick is set for 3 p.m.
Houghton 2, Keuka 1
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves (0-4) dropped their home opener Wednesday afternoon at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex.
Keuka got on the board in the early stages of the contest as sophomore forward Alyssa Muszak scored her second career goal. The Highlanders would respond strongly in the second half as they received goals from Peyton Bentley and Sydney Jameson.
Senior goaltender Kassidy Valentine registered two saves in the losing effort. The Wolves will look to get off their four game losing skid as they host Nazareth College this Saturday. Opening faceoff is set for noon.
Geneseo 4, William Smith 0
GENEVA — The Herons (0-2) dropped their second straight game to start off their young season.
The Knights offensive came out with an explosive burst as forward Erin Nolan recorded the game’s first two goals. Geneseo’s defenders chipped in to preserve the shutout as Julia Kim and Liz Burke scored late goals.
Junior goalkeeper Alexandra DeVito turned away six shots in the losing effort. William Smith will look to snap their two game losing streak as they host No. 19 Ursinus this Saturday at McCooey Field. Opening faceoff is set for noon.