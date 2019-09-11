KEUKA PARK — The Wolves Fall sports teams have struggled to begin the college’s final season in the North Eastern Athletic Conference.
While wins have been less frequent, there have been a number of individuals that have shined in the Green and Gold so far.
Over the weekend, men’s golf and women’s field hockey were among the teams to suit up for the second weekend of the season.
While field hockey continues to search for its first win of the season, there has been bright spots for Wolves. Last week, goalkeeper Kassidy Valentine earned the NEAC Player of the Week honors for her performance in net.
This week, junior forward Nicole Wilson earned the spotlight after her performance against Houghton.
The Liverpool-native scored her first goal of the season and has been averaging a team-high four shots per game.
Keuka golf also got some swings in over the weekend in the SUNY Cobleskill Fall Invitational, in which they fared well and placed second overall.
Sophomore Ryan Murrelle had a strong season debut for the Wolves as he shot a team-best, 6-over par 76 at Cobleskill Golf and Country Club in Penn Yan. His 76 was one stroke off of his career low.
Overall, Murrelle placed second individually and was the fifth time he placed in the top-five in nine starts.