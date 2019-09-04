KEUKA PARK — The Keuka Wolves have begun their final season playing in the North Eastern Athletic Conference before moving to the Empire 8 Athletic Conference.
Before leaving the NEAC, the Wolves still have some damage to do — and they already have a NEAC Player of the Week.
Field hockey goalkeeper Kassidy Valentine has been named the NEAC Player of the Week for her performances over the weekend. Despite starting the season 0-2, Valentine kept the Wolves within reach in their first two games of the year. She totaled 12 saves and .600 save percentage against FDU-Florham and Keystone.