KEUKA PARK — It’s hard to believe it is already August. All of the sudden, local colleges are just a month away from resuming classes for the next school year.
With classes resuming comes athletics as well, and a week after Keuka College announced their 2019 Hall of Fame inductees, they have also named the Women’s Volleyball new head coach, Quinn Wright.
Wright will take over as head coach in the program’s 45th year of existence. Previously, Wright worked as the Club Director at VolleyFX Volleyball Club in Rochester.
He managed 25 teams and helped with the training of the coaching staff and team management.
Before serving as manager of VolleyFX, Wright spent the previous seven years coaching at the collegiate level. At Finger Lakes Community College in 2016, Wright led the Lakers to a 19-11 record, to the Mid-State Athletic Conference and the NJCAA Region III Tournament.
A native of Penfield, Wright was on the winning team of two Section V championships in high school. Wright then went on to play college volleyball at Allegheny College on the club team while working as a student-assistant to the women’s program. He also ran skill sessions for the players during the offseason.
After graduation, Wright began his coaching career with the Gators as an assistant volleyball coach and began recruiting as well.
The Wolves will look to lean on Wright to turn the program around. After posting a 23-7 record in 2013, Keuka women’s volleyball has suffered five losing seasons and has only made it as far as the North Eastern Athletic Conference semifinals twice.
The Wolves and Wright will begin their season on August 30th in the Keuka College Invitational with matches against Hilbert, Union, Rowen and Lasell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.