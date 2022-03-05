KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College women’s lacrosse team opened its campaign Friday against a former North Eastern Athletic Conference rival.
The Wolves, now a member of the Empire 8 Athletic Conference, dominated Wells College.
Sadie Bonetti and Trinity Burton fired in four goals apiece to power Keuka to an 18-5 victory on a chilly afternoon in Yates County.
Keuka rattled off the game’s opening four goals and surged to a 12-3 halftime advantage.
Bonetti, a Mynderse Academy graduate, added one assist. Brooke Bonetti matched her older sister’s total of five points, three coming on assists. Gabrielle Major topped the home team with four assists.
Marcus Whitman graduate Grace Morse (3 goals, 1 assist, Madeline Greene (2-1), Palmyra-Macedon alumna Sydney Carr (2-0), Julie Bauder (1-0) and Marissa Schmitz (0-1) also factored into the Keuka’s scoring.
Clara Lima netted all five goals for the Express (0-2).
BASEBALL
YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — Finger Lakes Community College downed Westmoreland County Community College in the season opener for both.
The score and details were not available when the Times went to press Friday night.
The two teams were scheduled to wrap up a three-game series with a doubleheader this afternoon.