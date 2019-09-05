GANSEVOORT — On Tuesday the North Eastern Athletic Conference (NEAC) announced that Newark native Dillon VanDemortel has been named the league’s men’s cross country runner of the week. It marks the fifth time in the sophomore’s career that he has taken home NEAC runner of the week honors.
This past Saturday, VanDemortel led Cobleskill to a third place finish within a 13-team field at the 2019 SUNY Poly Short Course Invitational in Marcy. VanDemortel endured soggy conditions to cover the 6000-meter course in a time of 19:19.2 — outlasting 123 other runners and capturing his sixth career invitational victory.
According to Head Coach Mitch Tomaszkiewicz, he credits VanDemortel’s success simply because of his work ethic.
“Dillon is a successful runner at the intercollegiate level because of how hard he works during the off-season in the summer and in practice on a daily basis,” Tomaszkiewicz said in a SUNY Cobleskill Athletics press release. “In order to be a good distance runner you have to pay the price and train hard consistently. Dillon does all of this and I think that the results of this commitment and the sacrifice shows when it is time for him to compete.”
The Fighting Tigers will return to action this Saturday morning as they host the 2019 Steven A. Warde Invitational.