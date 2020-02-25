GENEVA — High school teams aren’t the only ones beginning the postseason today. Some Hobart and William Smith squads already have begun their postseasons and some begin tonight as well.
Hobart ice hockey escaped with a huge win over Skidmore in the first round of the New England Hockey Conference tournament Saturday. The Statesmen broke a 2-2 tie with 4:04 remaining in the third period and added an empty netter to advance to the second round where the Statesmen will host New England College Saturday at The Cooler.
The Statesmen played the Pilgrims twice in the regular season, losing 4-3 in December and winning 3-2 earlier this month. The Pilgrims, despite the poorer record, were quite the sticky team for Hobart to deal with. Until the playoffs began, Hobart was the only ranked team New England was able to beat. They had lost to then No. 2 Norwich, 7-0 and 4-2, No. 6 Salve Regina, 4-3, and No. 13 Babson, 4-2. New England managed to pull off a huge 4-1 upset win over No. 5 UMass Boston in the first round of the NEHC tournament.
William Smith hockey scorched its opponents in the final stretch of the regular season. The Herons (17-8) won 10 out of their final 11 games and have an opportunity to avenge their two losses to Nazareth College. The Golden Flyers and Herons will face off Saturday in Rochester in the first round of the UCHC tournament.
Nazareth is 18-4-3 overall and beat the Herons 2-1 and 4-1 this season. If William Smith can play like it did against No. 4 Elmira, the longtime UCHC-dominant Nazareth may be in for a first-round shocker.
As for basketball, Hobart earned a first-round bye in the Liberty League tournament while William Smith prepares to face RPI in the first round on Tuesday.
The Herons (14-11) fell to the Engineers (16-9) twice this season, but both games were tight. The first was 68-63 on Jan. 18 when Stella Davis dropped 19 points for the Herons. The second came less than a month later with a final score of 68-66. Four different Herons scored double digit points in that contest. Given William Smith’s superior road record, it may bode well for the Herons to be playing away, although RPI boasts an 8-2 home record.
Hobart (21-4) awaits the winner of the 3/6 matchup between Ithaca and St. Lawrence. That game is on Tuesday, and Hobart swept both teams in their matchups in the regular season. Even though Hobart will boast the superior overall record, RPI earned the right to host the tournament.