GENEVA — The 2019 fall athletic season for William Smith College will open when the field hockey team visits St. John Fisher College on Aug. 30 in Rochester. The Herons play their first home game Sept. 4 when they host Geneseo.
This season, William Smith will have perhaps the largest chip on its shoulder the program has ever had.
In 2018, the women had their first losing season of the century with five wins and 11 losses, including just 2-5 in the Liberty League. That may sound like an over exaggeration, but William Smith field hockey had not had a losing record since 1983.
Since the Liberty League began in 1995, the Herons have captured 11 conference titles along with a national championship in 2000, one of three in program history.
Both sides of the field — offense and defense — are looking for improvement in 2019 in order for the Herons to get back to their traditional level of supremacy. In 2018, they scored just 23 goals in 16 games while allowing opponents to score 46.
The Herons had nearly 300 fewer shots than Liberty League-winning Vassar. They were last in the league in four different categories and bottom three in three more.
Perhaps the difficult season was the result of a young team with little Division III collegiate experience. The youth from a year ago has turned into a more experienced squad for 2019. Out of the 20 women on the roster last season, 12 were first-years and only two were seniors.
Sophie Craig (9 goals, 2 assists) and Shannon Roycroft (3-1) are the top returning scorers and will look to lead the team and get more consistent offense.
Many of the goals scored against the Herons came in the second halves of games. The Herons would typically stay with teams in the first half and keep the game within reach, but then a lack of experience resulted in opponents pulling away as games went on.
What’s also encouraging about the upcoming season is that their 2018 record did not exactly reflect who they were, which is to say the Herons did not get blown out of the water in the majority of their games. Against highly-ranked teams such as No. 9 Vassar and No. 2 Messiah, they only lost by two and three goals, respectively.
It always seemed that the games were within reach. Perhaps this year they will be able to come on stronger in the first half and stay strong in the second.
With longtime head coach Sally Scatton — a three-time national and nine-time Liberty League Coach of the Year — and a more experienced squad, 2019 could be a year of redemption for William Smith field hockey.
