LANCASTER, Pa. — Hobart soccer’s 2019 season ended on the campus of Franklin & Marshall in the first round of the Division III NCAA tournament to a powerful Montclair State team.
The Statesmen (14-5-2) dropped a 2-0 decision Saturday afternoon.
Hobart managed to get off 11 shots towards goal but only two of them were on net. Meanwhile, Montclair St. (17-4-1) only had 10 shots, but managed to put eight of them on net.
Junior midfielder Pete Critchlow had four shots on goal and goalkeeper Brian Salazar made six saves in the first round loss.
In other collegiate action:
Keuka 80, Pitt.-Bradford 64
KEUKA PARK — Keuka (1-2) cruised to a victory over Pitt.-Bradford (0-2) on Saturday.
Elijah Smalls was the lead Wolf with 18 points, two rebounds and an assist. Nana Oteng had an impressive performance with 14 points off the bench to go with two rebounds and a steal.
Mohawk Valley 95, FLCC 80
HOPEWELL — FLCC (3-2) had its three-game win streak ended at the hands of Mohawk Valley (5-1).
Hakeem Dobbins led the way for the Lakers with 24 points, nine rebounds and two assists. No other Laker had more than nine points in the loss.
Terry Greene Tip-Off Classic
William Smith 79, Elizabethtown 78
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA — William Smith (1-1), handed Elizabethtown (2-1) their first loss of the season on Saturday.
Casey Burdy led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Alongside her, Olivia Parisi scored 15 points with seven rebounds and two assists. As a team, the Herons shot over 40 percent from the field and had nine more rebounds than the Blue Jays.
Brockport Tip-Off Tournament
Brockport 59, Keuka 38
BROCKPORT — Keuka (2-1) faced off against SUNY Brockport (3-0) in the championship match of the Brockport Tip-Off Tournament.
The Wolves suffered their first loss of the season to the Golden Eagles. Keuka’s offense did not have their best day as they failed to score more 10 points in three out of four quarters. Meaghan McGwin scored 10 points for the Wolves.
Mohawk Valley 92, FLCC 66
HOPEWELL — The Lakers (2-2) suffered a blowout loss to Mohawk Valley on Saturday.
Hannah Gent set the pace for FLCC with 17 points, nine rebounds and an assist. Eliana Mitchell scored 15 points for the Lakers and recorded three steals as well.
Elmira 7, William Smith 0
PINE VALLEY — Elmira (3-0) handed William Smith (5-1) their first loss of the season in a lopsided game on Saturday.
Mia LaPlante registered a team-high four shots on goal for the Herons and goaltender Olivia Williams did all she could and made 19 saves before being pulled for Amanda Aalto.
NCAA Atlantic Regionals
CANTON — Hobart senior Josh Wasserman posted a season-best 8K time of 27:35.6 Saturday in the final race of his career. He took 137th place in a field of 299 harriers.
Classmate Will Fletcher was another eight spots back in 145th. Fletcher hit the tape in 27:47.3.
Hobart wound up 33rd among the 42 schools that scored.
William Smith sophomore Ruby Auman posted a 6K time of 24:47.8 Saturday in the Atlantic Regionals. She finished 92nd in a field of 274 runners. Her classmate Courtney Page crossed the finish line three seconds later in 95th place.
The Herons placed 21st out of 38 schools that competed.
Friday
Brockport Tip-Off Tournament
Keuka 53, Medaille 50
BROCKPORT — In Friday’s first-round game, Penn Yan graduate Sydney Bloom nailed a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left to give Keuka. 52-50 lead.
Sam Laranjo dumped in a career-best 21 points and grabbed 7 rebounds for the Wolves. Meaghan McGwin hauled in 13 rebounds
St. Lawrence 5, Hobart 4
GENEVA — Michael Mulholland, Quran Davis, Eric Molina and Charlie Beall recorded victories for the Statesmen (1-2) in Friday’s match. Molina recorded a three-game sweep.
William Smith 5,
St. Lawrence 4
GENEVA — Senior Gabby Fraser’s five-game victory in the No. 1 spot keyed the Herons, who remained undefeated through four matches.
Talia Welker, Erin Griffis, Gretchen Vietor and Aye Bah posted William Smith victories.