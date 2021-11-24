ROCHESTER — The Hobart College basketball team worked hard to position itself for a victory at the Palestra Tuesday night.
The University of Rochester wasn’t interested in a nail-biting finish.
The Yellowjackets used a huge burst at the end of the contest to score an 80-57 non-conference victory.
Rochester ended the game by rattling off 24 of the final 29 points.
Jack Lesure sank two free throws to bring the Statesmen (3-3) within 56-52. The Yellowjackets countered with 17 consecutive points.
Brian Amabilino Perez topped Rochester with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Patrick Walker led Hobart with 11 points, one more than Jackson Meshanic and Aidan Rodgers. Meshanic paced the visitors with seven rebounds.
In other college sports Tuesday:
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Rochester 82, William Smith 55
ROCHESTER — The Yellowjackets (5-2) took charge early, shooting 59.1% in the opening quarter.
Brooke Jarvis recorded her first collegiate double-double for William Smith (1-2), finishing with career highs of 24 points and 15 rebounds. Olivia Parisi pitched in with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Geneva High product Lauren DeVaney snared 11 rebounds.
Alfred State 67, Keuka 54
KEUKA PARK — South Seneca graduate Skylar Shaulis tossed in 19 points and pulled down a game-best 18 rebounds to lead the visiting Pioneers (3-2).
Keuka made 12 of its program-record 53 3-point attempts. Lauren Hill totaled 16 points and 9 rebounds for the Wolves (0-6), while Sydney Brown contributed a career-high 14 points.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Oswego 1, William Smith 0
OSWEGO — Ariella Haas’ goal 5:05 into the third period sent the Herons to their fifth straight loss.
Joanna Hiebert earned the shutout for the Lakers (5-2-1) with a 15-save effort.
Erin Murray piled up 34 saves for the Herons (2-7). Seven of William Smith’s nine contests have been decided by two or fewer goals.