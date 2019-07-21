GENEVA — Following another successful season on the water is another offseason of awards for William Smith rowing.
For the sixth time since 2010, William Smith boasts five or more players who have been named 2019 Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Scholar-Athletes.
Since 2002, William Smith has now had 63 students athletes named Scholar-Athletes.
In order to qualify, the student has to be in his or her second, third or fourth year of eligibility, row for a minimum of 75 percent of the spring races or racing in a regional conference event, and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Sophomores Molly Dexter, Emma Falkenstein, Julia Walters and Sarah Laferrera along with junior Anna Moreau were all recognized as William Smith’s 2019 scholar-athletes.
It is Moreau’s second straight year of being a scholar-athlete.
All five oarswomen were a part of the nationally ranked varsity eight boat throughout the season. They earned a silver medal at the Liberty League Championships and placed third in the petite final at the National Invitational Rowing Championships.
Alongside her teammates, sophomore coxswain Susan Hurwitz was named a first-team All-American by the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association, making her the 26th All-American in Heron rowing history.
While the five scholar-athletes rowed the boat, Hurwitz was at the helm and piloted them to their second-place finish in the Liberty League Championships and a top 10 finish at the National Invitational Rowing Championships.
Hurwitz joins Julie Deprez ‘04, Libby Weick ‘04, Kenzie Cannon ‘09 and Rebecca Gutwin ‘06 as the fifth sophomore to be named an All-American and the third in program history to be named to the first team.
With sophomores and juniors already earning national honors, William Smith rowing will be a force to be reckoned with for some time.
