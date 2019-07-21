GENEVA — After a fourth consecutive Liberty League title and a deep postseason run, William Smith’s head lacrosse coach has been recognized for another stellar season at the helm.
Anne Phillips has been named the 2019 Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Division III Empire Region Coach of the Year.
Phillips joins six other national coaches to get a Coach of the Year award for different regions of Division III.
In the four years Phillips has been head coach of the program, she has won Coach of the Year twice.
This past spring season, she guided the Herons to the second-most wins in program history with a 17-3 record on a roster that was majority first-years and sophomores.
Phillips’ squad went undefeated in the conference and defeated the Ithaca Bombers 12-11 to win the Liberty League championship and give Phillips her 200th career win. The Herons were bested by Bowdoin by a score of 13-5 in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Phillips and her coaching staff were also named to the Liberty League Coaching Staff of the Year.
Because of her guidance, a league-high five Herons were selected for first team all-league honors as well as the Liberty League Defensive Player of the Year in Mekayla Montgomery.
The Herons’ shut-down defense was just as deadly on offense as they averaged just over seven goals per game, good for 17th in the nation.
In her four years at the helm, Phillips has mentored five All-Americans, 12 All-Empire region selections and 16 All-Liberty League first team selections.
Coach Phillips boasts a dominant career record at William Smith, going 64-18 for a winning percentage of .781, the most wins in a four-year span in program history.
