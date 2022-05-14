TROY — On the second day of the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association Division III National Championships, Palmyra-Macedon grad and Finger Lakes Community College freshman Lloyd did exactly what she’s been doing all year: Win.
The FLCC track and field teams arrived at the Hudson Valley Community College athletic complex for the nationals with high expectations. The men’s team won its first-ever Region III Championship last weekend, and Lloyd captured four individual events.
In the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, Lloyd blew away the competition with a time of 12:09.88. Lloyd won the national championship 85 seconds ahead of second place and earned first-team All-American honors in the process.
Lloyd’s win is just the latest and greatest achievement for the track and field team. Head coach Jim Bathgate was honored Thursday night before the championships began with national recognition.
Bathgate was named men’s Head Coach of the Year, East Region, by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
“The recognition is truly an honor,” he said in a FLCC press release. “It was totally unexpected, as there are many more deserving, seasoned collegiate coaches in our region.”
With a day still to go in the national championships, FLCC men’s track and field sits in fifth place in the team standings thanks in large part to Memphis Lohnes, who placed second in pole vault at 12 feet, 10¾ inches.