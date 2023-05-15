UTICA — If it was at all possible, Palmyra-Macedon graduate and Finger Lakes Community College sophomore Leah Lloyd outdid even herself at the 2023 Division III NJCAA Track & Field National Championships.
Not only did Lloyd successfully defend her national title in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, she beat last year’s time by more than 21 seconds, clocking in at 11:48.60.
Amelia Bowman-Mccoy of Herkimer CCC was next to finish with a time of 13:29.97.
Lloyd never trailed once in the race. She was ahead by four seconds after the first 200 meters and 13 seconds in front by the 600-meter mark. With the win, Lloyd earned her second-straight All-American honors and finishes her FLCC career in Hall-of-Fame fashion.
She also raced in the 1,500 meter run and placed third with a time of 4:57.32.
The Lakers not only got to celebrate Lloyd. Her teammate, freshman Morgan Cheney, took fourth place in the steeplechase with a time of 14:43.90, beating out four other runners and bringing the Lakers’ total points in the events to 15.
In other events throughout the weekend, sophomore Memphis Lohnes claimed sixth in the men’s decathlon with a score of 4,243. He topped that with a second-place finish in the pole vault with a vault of 3.93 meters, earning Second-Team All-American honors in the process.
A 4x100m relay team consisting of DeShawn Owens, Nasir Carr, Waterloo grad Jose Rivera, and Lohnes put together their best performance as a group this season, finishing with a time of 46.48 in the race.
Freshman Jaylen Wims placed fifth in the shot put with a throw of 12.52 meters.