CHICAGO — It has been a near-unthinkable year for 2017 South Seneca High School graduate Emily Lavarnway.
After winning the 2021 NCAA Division III Heptathlon national championship last spring as a member of the SUNY Geneseo track & field team, Lavarnway set her sights on University of Connecticut to continue her collegiate career.
It seems that dominating Division III was not enough for Lavarnway, who took home the Gold Medal in the 2022 Big East Indoor Championship in Chicago this past weekend.
Lavarnway’s gold came in the pentathlon where she racked up three wins and 3,956 points. Lavarnway won the high jump at 1.66 meters, a new personal record, the long jump at 5.76 meters and the 800 meters at 2:20.15.
Lavarnway’s big day spurred the Huskies to win the entire team championship well ahead of the rest of the pack. The men’s team won as well. Lavarnway was one of five Huskies to win individual titles.