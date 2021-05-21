GENESEO — Following two state track and field titles in high school and a state basketball championship, it seemed that South Seneca graduate Emily Lavarnway was poised for a collegiate career full of records and championships.
After an injury wiped out her sophomore season and the pandemic wiped out her junior season, Lavarnway is come into her own at SUNY Geneseo in her senior season, and has the records and wins to prove it.
Lavarnway has racked up a total of nine wins across seven meets in the outdoor track & field season this spring.
Her times in the 400 dash have set both program and facility records and she looks to improve upon her times in the upcoming national championships.
Lavarnway’s 400 dash time of 56.46 at the St. John Fisher Cardinal classic was both a program record for SUNY Geneseo and a facility record. In the 100 hurdles, Lavarnway turned in a time of 14.15 in the prelims to set the Knights' program record. In the 200 dash, she finished in 25.09 to set a new program-best mark as well.
At one point in the season, Lavarnway was named the PrestoSports Women's Track Athlete of the Week twice in a span of three weeks.
In the indoor track & field season in the winter, Lavarnway put herself on the map nationally with the second-high pentathlon score in Division III history with 3,904 points, just 10 points behind the all-time record.
What’s staggering about that is not just the point total; it was the only meet Lavarnway competed in throughout the entire season.
“It was my one indoor meet,” Lavarnway said with a laugh. “It was my one shot to go at it so I kind of had to give it my all.”
But, given the fact that everything has transpired so quickly since sports returned, Lavarnway has not had much time to reflect on her accomplishments.
“For right now, with outdoor season, I’ve just kind of focused on what I can do in the postseason,” Lavarnway said. “NCAA (championships) is in three weeks and that’s where my primary focus is. So I haven’t really really reflected on it, but hopefully, at the end, I can.”
It’s been a strange year for Lavarnway and the 67-strong Knights track & field team. There has been little room for team bonding for a squad of that size, yet the Knights continue to occupy one of the nation’s top spots for track & field programs.
Lavarnway helped lead the Knights to their fourth consecutive SUNYAC Championship title at the beginning of the month and will move on to the national championships.
In addition to the short dashes that Lavarnway plans to run at the national championships May 27-29 in Greensboro, N.C., Lavarnway switches from the pentathlon to the heptathlon for the outdoor season. Though she feels confident in her ability to sweep the field in five events, the javelin event is something she has been honing in on getting better at.
“Javelin is my one event where I didn’t do it in high school, so I didn’t have much exposure to it,” Lavarnway said. “So that’s my one event where I’m still pretty new at and trying to figure out all the techniques and logistics.”
Due to her sophomore year injury and the pandemic, Lavarnway holds two years of eligibility. Though she still considering what course of action to take upon graduation, Lavarnway knows that she will find herself back home in the Finger Lakes once summer arrives.
“I will be moving back in June after nationals is done,” Lavarnway said. “I love the Finger Lakes area.”
To those who followed Lavarnway in her athletic career at South Seneca, the records and wins may not come as a surprise, but given her patience through two lost seasons, it’s impossible not to feel great for her, especially given it’s just her second year competing in collegiate athletics.