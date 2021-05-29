GREENSBORO, N.C. — SUNY Geneseo senior and South Seneca grad Emily Lavarnway set a new NCAA Championship meet record as she earned the NCAA Division III Heptathlon national championship on Friday.
Lavarnway scored a combined 5,372 points across the seven events to earn the national championship.
Lavarnway began the heptathlon with a first-place finish in the 100m hurdles, finishing in 14.19. She added a third-place finish in the high jump (1.68m) and finished second in the shot put (11.62m) before closing day one with a first-place finish in the 200, crossing in 25.37.
On Friday, Lavarnway placed first in the long jump with a leap of 5.80m, but fell to third in the overall standings after finishing 14th overall in the javelin (28.68m). She rebounded to win the 800m run, turning in a 2:17.37 finish in the final event to regain first place and win the national championship.
The title marks the 15th individual national championship in Geneseo program history. Lavarnway becomes the Knights’ first heptathlon national champion in program history while her national title is Geneseo’s first since the spring of 2018 and the first women’s track & field championship since the spring of 2017.