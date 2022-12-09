Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Hamlin Beach to Sodus Bay. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&