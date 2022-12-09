NEWARK — Newark boys lacrosse star Preston Steve has decided to play collegiate lacrosse with Division II Roberts Wesleyan University on both athletic and academic scholarships.
Steve aims to pursue a degree in Homeland Security while playing for the Redhawks.
“Approaching this next chapter in my life, Roberts Wesleyan made me feel at home and like I belong there,” Steve said in a press release. “Coach Delfino welcomed me, as well as the team, and I can’t wait to spend the next four years representing the Redhawks.”
Steve has been a terror on offense for the Reds in the program’s recent resurgence. In his junior year in 2022, Steve led Newark in goals (53), assists (27) and points (80); the points set a school record. He ended his junior year seventh in Section V in points and tied for eighth in goals with Geneva’s Curtis Denison, who Steve will join in the 2024 season at Roberts Wesleyan. He was named First-team All-League attack, All-Greater Rochester honorable mention and All-state honorable.
As a sophomore, Steve scored 22 goals and added 21 assists for 43 points.
The 2022 season was the first time the Newark boys lacrosse program finished with a record above .500 since 2002. With Steve a senior in the spring season to come, the Reds are certainly poised to make more improvements in the Finger Lakes league and beyond.