GENEVA — The difference a week makes for the Hobart football team was not only evident, but essential for its season. Following an upset loss to Morrisville State, the Statesmen hosted the high-powered offense of St. John Fisher and pitched a 17-0 shutout victory with three turnovers to get back on track.

“I think our execution was better and, obviously, the turnovers were the two things that jumped out right away,” Hobart head coach Kevin DeWall said after the game. “I thought that the defense played exceptionally well. Even at the end being able to come up with the stop; they really just set the tone for the other two phases of the game.”

Up 17-0 in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals (1-2) marched downfield and threatened to finally break the Hobart defense. Hobart sophomore linebacker Peterson Monexant erased any possibility of a comeback with an interception that he returned to the Cardinals end. After not forcing any turnovers in its first two games, it was Hobart’s third turnover of the game to go with Monexant’s team-high nine tackles.

“Coming up this week and into Friday, I could tell we were going to have a great game,” Monexant said. “We didn’t really talk much in pregame so you could really just feel it.”

“Peterson’s played solidly the first two games,” DeWall said of Monexant. “He was flying around and we were able to use him in different ways so he has a great explosiveness and he prepares diligently and as long as he keeps doing that he’s going to be an important part of our defense.”

Hobart failed to score on the turnover but the interception was a crushing blow to St. John Fisher. The Cardinals took its final possession of the game with with 5:45 left but there was no urgency and no energy left on the offense that averaged 440 yards and 41 points per game coming in. A Hobart shutout was the best response DeWall could have asked for.

“We know that we did not play to our standards,” DeWall said of the loss to Morrisville last weekend. “It doesn’t matter who the opponent is, it’s about how we play. I think that’s a good quality opponent that we beat today. Anytime you shut out a good offense like (St. John Fisher’s) that’s well-earned by our defense and hat’s off to Coach Green and the defensive staff.”

The game didn’t start perfect, however. Hobart’s first drive was a three-and-out and though a muffed punt was recovered to give them a fresh set of downs deep in Cardinals territory, a missed field goal resulted in zero points and the start Hobart did not at all want.

The defense came alive for the first time all year and stuffed the Cardinals on 4th-and-1 for the first of three turnovers on downs on the day. With the defense providing a big spark, the Hobart offense got going with an explosion from the arm of quarterback David Krewson. On 1st-and-10, Krewson unloaded a 54-yard bomb that somehow managed to stick to the fingertips of Marcus Lenz. That ignited the Hobart offense as Krewson ended the game going 11-15 passing on 194 yards and a touchdown to tight end Mike Zaccone.

Running back Tim Denham Jr. took the majority of the carries and capped off the Statesmen’s scoring with a 29-yard touchdown run with 4:35 left in the first half.

“Tim is still starting to get his legs and everything back,” DeWall said. “He’s still not 100% but this was the best he’s looked since preseason camp.”

As in 2021, Hobart’s defense dominated the bulk of the game-changing plays. St. John Fisher received the second-half kickoff and while they were able to drive down the field, it took many plays and several third-down conversions to get into Hobart territory.

With the likes of Monexant and Anthony Romano, the defense bent but never broke and by the time the Cardinals finally got into Hobart’s red zone, just 20 seconds remained in the game. Even then, the Statesmen refused to give way and swatted a corner end zone pass away to secure the shutout.