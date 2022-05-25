Hobart lacrosse ended its season on a magical six-game run to the Northeast Conference championship, including a 21-5 semifinal blowout over Bryant University.
The 14-7 championship loss to Saint Joseph’s University was the final men’s lacrosse score ever to be played in the NEC, at least for some time.
After Robert Morris moved out of the NEC and into the Horizon League in 2020, Bryant University then announced its plans to move into the America East Conference for the 2022-23 school year and Mount St. Mary’s men’s lacrosse announced that it would join the rest of its varsity programs in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference as well.
With that, the NEC decided not to sponsor the sport moving forward.
Hobart —alongside rival Saint Joseph’s University — joined the Atlantic 10 Conference earlier this week. Men’s lacrosse will be the A10’s 22nd championship sport when it begins play next spring.
The Statesmen will compete as an associate member of the A10 against fulltime members Massachusetts, Richmond, St. Bonaventure and Saint Joseph’s. High Point will also join the A10 for men’s lacrosse as an associate member.
“We couldn’t be more excited to become part of Atlantic 10 Men’s Lacrosse,” Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics and Recreation Brian Miller said in a press release. “It is an exciting group of like-minded lacrosse schools, including a traditional rival like Saint Joseph’s and a new regional opponent in St. Bonaventure.
“I would like to thank Commissioner Noreen Morris and everyone at the NEC. They were a tremendous home for us for nine years,” Miller added.
Hobart has played three of its five opponents in its new conference: Massachusetts, St. Bonaventure and Saint Joseph’s. The Statesmen and Minutemen first squared off in 1972 and were both members of the ECAC Lacrosse League from 2005 to 2009. Hobart and the Hawks have spent the past nine seasons as rivals in the Northeast Conference. The Statesmen prevailed over the Bonnies in the program’s lone contest back in 2019.
“We’re thrilled to be an affiliate member of the Atlantic 10 conference,” Head Coach Greg Raymond says. “It’s hard not to see the professionalism and attention to detail associated with the A10. We looked forward to elevating our program standard and competing in this great league.”